Getting hotter today, but the hottest days are yet to come

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our First Alert continues as we enter day three of the Excessive Heat Warning that remains in effect for everyone in the Tri-States.

We have another very warm and muggy morning, as temperatures are in the 70s. A strong inversion (a cap/lid on the atmosphere) is present this morning, trapping some low level moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere. That has led to the development of some patchy fog and some patchy low level stratus clouds. The fog should dissipate within a few hours after sunrise. The stratus clouds will take a little longer to clear, but gradually sunshine is expected into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be getting hotter today, in the mid 90s. Dew points will be in the 70s to low 80s, so the excessive humidity will continue. The heat and humidity combined will lead to heat index values up to 114°. These conditions raise the chance of a heat related illness.

For tonight, skies will become partly cloudy. Warm nighttime lows will occur again, in the mid to upper 70s. It will be humid even during the night, meaning little to no relief from the heat of the day.

The early morning hours tomorrow look to briefly start out similar to this morning with some scattered clouds and patchy fog. Later in the morning and afternoon, we will be mostly sunny with some thin upper-level clouds overhead. Winds will start to come out of the southwest, leading to even hotter temperatures yet. In fact, tomorrow and Thursday will be the hottest days of this dangerous heat wave as we top out near 100° with feels like temperatures up to 115°.

