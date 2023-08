Hospital Report: August 22, 2023

Deaths:

Joann A. Beckman, age 97, died on July 12 at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Illinois.

Ruth “Jean” Berblinger, age 96, of Quincy, died on August 18 at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point.

Henry “Hank” H. Kay, age 83, of Quincy, died on August 19 at Blessing Hospital.

Trudy Lynn Hayden, age 68, of Hannibal, died on August 20 in her home.

Births:

No births to report today.

