Illinois State Police arrest Rushville man for alleged possession of child porn

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois State Police reported Tuesday the arrest of 25-year-old Ryun A. Vaughn of Rushville, Illinois, for possession of child pornography.

According to state police, in July police launched an investigation after learning a man was distributing child pornography online.

During the investigation, police gathered digital evidence indicating that Vaughn was possessing and disseminating child pornography from his home.

According to police, on Tuesday the Schuyler County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Vaughn with possession of child pornography. An arrest warrant was issued with no bail amount assigned and state police arrested Vaughn.

Vaughn is scheduled to appear for a bail consideration hearing on Wednesday.

State Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at 217-782-4750.

