Jury trial set for Quincy man facing 7 charges of criminal sexual behavior

Isaiah Mikkelson
Isaiah Mikkelson(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A jury trial date has been set for a 22-year-old Quincy man who faces seven felony charges related to criminal sexual behavior.

Court records show that a jury trial has been set for Isaiah W. Mikkelson for 9 a.m. on Nov. 6 with a pre-trial hearing set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Two status hearings have also been scheduled for Mikkelson at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.

Isaiah W. Mikkelson is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two charges of child pornography.

According to court documents, two females over the age of 13, but under 18 at the time of the incidents, have accused Mikkelson of fondling their breasts and sex organs over their clothes.

Court documents also allege that Mikkelson “knowingly solicited, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, or coerced” both females who he should reasonably know to be under the age of 18 to appear in a video involving an act of masturbation.

The documents also state that one of the females reported that Mikkelson used his finger to penetrate her.

The documents allege these incidents all happened in 2021.

Mikkelson was released on bond on March 10.

