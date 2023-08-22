Local advocates concerned over school schedule app

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It’s the start of the school year and while kids look to reconnect with their friends, there are new concerns when it comes to technology and student safety.

Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri Prevention Education Specialist Melissa Miller said an app known as Saturn has come to their attention.

The app allows students to connect with other students in the district, share schedules for their classes and extra curricular activities and even message fellow students. The app only allows students to access it, not parents and teachers.

She said they’re concerned about the amount of personal information that kids can put out there.

“You have to consider how much information they are putting out there, how much of that information is publicly viewable by other people on the app or potentially people who have exploited that app and have gotten on there who aren’t actually a member of that school,” Miller said.

Palmyra R-1 superintendent Jason Harper said another concern he has about the app is its message board which allows students to post messages. Parents and teachers cannot use the app at all to see what students post.

“It could lead to some dangerous situations where students are saying many things that could cause a lot of harm to other students and eventually cause students to not want to come to school,” he said. “It could create an attendance issues, it could really create a lack of confidence in some students.

Harper said students have to watch on the information they put into any app, and what they post. He parents should be cautious about what apps their children have downloaded and should check to see if it’s a protected app which anyone can see anything you post.

Miller said concerned parents can call the Child Advocacy Center for more information about online safety

Students concerned about seeing anything bullying or inappropriate on any apps can talk to their counselor, a mandated reporter, or a school resource officer as well.

