Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 23, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Jackie Jenkins
Zach Coniglio
Mitch Etel
Kyle Andrew Jacobs
Donnie Ellerbrock
Rosalie Clift
Pat Vogel
Kimmie Obert
Codilynn Lehner
Chris Humke
Kim Daggett
Beverly Barry
Theresa Roe
Nancy Dobey
Mary Snelson
Jerry Peters
Jacob Hobson
Ray Anderson
Norman Clark
Henlee Hudson
Rylee Myers
Matthew Duesdieker
Stan Clark
Jacob Clostermery
Edith Thomas
Paul & Connie Fisher
Larry & Alice Plate
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.