Citizens advisory committee formed in Canton as chief search gets underway

Last week Canton PD's only three officers resigned, leaving the city without a working police department.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - It’s been three weeks since the Lewis County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s office reported evidence tampering within the Canton Police Department. It’s been two weeks since Mayor Jarrod Phillips resigned, and it’s now been one week since the only three officers still with the CPD resigned, leaving the city without a working police force.

After Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor Pro-Tem Sharon Upchurch was officially appointed as mayor, and the council also approved a citizens advisory committee to help oversee the chief selection process and the hiring of new officers.

Upchurch said the committee is comprised of several community members including the security chief at Culver-Stockton College.

“I’m hoping that this will make the community feel like there’s more involvement,” Upchurch said.

In the last month at a community forum, residents voiced their support for keeping a police department in town rather than having to rely on the county for protection. Upchurch said the committee is a part of that.

“I’m doing a lot of study on our processes and our procedures and finding out, okay, we need to change that,” she said.

In the meantime, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Lewis County Sheriff’s Office are patrolling the town. Sheriff David Parrish said this isn’t the first time his deputies have had to cover more ground.

“We’re patrolling there, we’re responding to calls there just like last summer when they [CPD] were down to one officer, we were covering sometimes hundreds of hours a month for them,” Parrish said.

Some of the evidence that had reportedly been tampered with include a handgun that was seized in 2008, money, and hundreds of pills, both controlled and non-controlled.

Prosecutor Chelsea Fellinger said no one person could be held criminally accountable for what had occurred, and she must hold the department as a whole and the city responsible.

“Their calls for service are not what I would consider overwhelming or something that’s a burden,” Parrish said. “It adds a little bit of a workload to each one of my deputies, but it’s not extreme.”

Starting Wednesday, Upchurch said the city would start advertising for the police chief position. She had served as the mayor pro-tem in the few weeks leading up to Monday’s council meeting.

