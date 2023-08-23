First Alert - Excessive Heat Warning

Heat Index Values will once again be near or above 110° Thursday
By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The First Alert continues for high heat index values. Hot temperatures continue for the Tri-State area. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until Friday at 10 PM. We do expect Thursday to be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures reaching the 100° mark. Index values got up to 116 on Wednesday. That puts it in the top 10 hottest heat index readings for Quincy since the 1970s when heat index values began to be recorded.

Relief from the heat arrive this weekend
Relief from the heat arrive this weekend(Brian inman)

There is some good news in the forecast and that comes in the form of a break in this excessive heat. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-80s and Sunday daytime high temperatures should top out near 80°. Both Saturday and Sunday we do stand a chance for an isolated shower, or thunderstorm. But all in all the weekend will be mostly sunny.

