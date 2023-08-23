First responders prepare to battle the heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - As the extreme heat circulates through the Tri-States this week, first responders are preparing for more calls. As emergency responders assist those with heat related injuries, they have to look out for themselves too.

Paramedics at the Adams County Ambulance said, so far, heat injury calls are no more or no less than what they get every summer and they want to keep those numbers down, so they don’t come down with heat related injuries like their patients.

“We’re keeping fluids readily available for our staff and our patients,” said operations chief Alex Ussery.

Ussery said they want to inform the public to be mindful in this weather, so heat injury emergencies don’t spike.

“Drink lots of fluids,” Ussery said. “Prep yourself for any time you’re going to be out. If you have to be out in the heat take breaks often and stay hydrated.”

Over at Quincy Fire Department officials said they’ve had to take their own set of precautions this week.

“We’re trying to limit our training outdoors,” said firefighter Bryan Meyer.

Meyer said the big concern is the toll their gear takes on them in this heat.

“Any time we’re getting in our gear, our heart rates are going up,” Meyer said. “Our gear doesn’t breathe and we’re wearing at least 50 extra pounds.”

Meyer said to prevent fires in this heat don’t keep water near your cooling fans or any electricity.

If you need relief from the heat check out some cooling centers.

