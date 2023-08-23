Hancock County residents voice opposition to CO2 pipeline, board deciding on litigator

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A proposed CO2 pipeline by a company called Navigator received mass opposition during Tuesday night’s Hancock County Board meeting. Approximately 20 Hancock County residents listened and chimed in on how they think the county should proceed.

While Board Chairman Mark Menn said Navigator hasn’t sent the county a written contract, the board is proceeding with caution. In the last year they allocated $30,0000 towards a litigator to represent the citizens of Hancock County. Menn said roughly $15,000 of that was used.

This spring, Navigator withdrew their request and then resubmitted some time later. In response, the county again allocated $30,000 towards a litigator, which Menn said they’ve spent around $24,000 on.

Tuesday night’s meeting was about seeing where residents stood in the board using taxpayer dollars to fund representation.

“We wanted the voice of the public to tell us whether they approve of that or not and it sounds like tonight that they do want us to move forward with that and make sure the citizens of Hancock County are represented,” Menn said.

Several opposing the project addressed their concerns to the board while very few in favor made note.

One resident, Tim Etter, is concerned about safety and property values.

“If that thing is to rupture, there’s going to be a lot of people that will probably meet their death,” Etter said.

Etter owns 17 acres in the Nauvoo area. He said the pipeline would come within 360 feet of his home. By placing the pipeline on his property, he said he would lose property rights and not be able to build anything.

“The wife and I are getting to the age here that in a couple years we’re going to have to move to town,” he said. “If we try to sell it with that pipeline in there, they’re not going to want to purchase it, or if they do purchase it, it’ll be at a small value.”

Etter said Navigator made him an offer of $27,000 per acre, which he didn’t like.

On the other hand, Carthage resident Jeremy Ufkes is in favor of the pipeline. Ufkes said he’s worked on pipeline projects, he understands residents concerns, but safety shouldn’t be a huge concern.

“There’s about five passes on each weld, each seam, each joint, then they come through and they have a welding inspector look at it, then they come through and they x-ray it so they make sure there’s no air bubbles in the weld,” Ufkes said.

Ufkes also mentioned the revenue the project could bring simply from having workers in the area.

“You’re talking a pipeline like, this size, you’re talking a couple thousand people, and they’re going to spend money,” Ufkes said.

The pipeline has also faced opposition in neighboring McDonough County, where there’s a two-year moratorium on the project. Several anti-pipeline signs can be found along country roads. In Bushnell, a billboard expresses opposition to the pipeline.

The pipeline would cross 10 counties in Southeast Iowa and West Central Illinois including Hancock, Schuyler and McDonough Counties.

Menn said it’ll likely be decided at the next board meeting if the county will continue to seek representation from a litigator.

