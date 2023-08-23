Hannibal students start new school year

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Students in Hannibal started the new school year Wednesday.

District officials said they have a number of improvements and facility upgrades for students to enjoy this year.

At the Hannibal Middle School, students will notice is some nice artwork on the walls as well as new parking lot flower structures that double as a barrier.

Middle School Principal Stephanie Utterbuck said the artwork on the outside was done by one of their teaches, and when students come in they’ll also notice a more welcoming front office as well. She said the school also got their HVAC system upgraded as well.

“It is very hot and humid outside and having a place for our students to come, be able to learn in an environment that is cool and climate friendly will hopefully allow us to have a great start to the year and be able to allow students to learn and gain that knowledge from day one,” Utterbuck said.

Students getting their morning breakfast and lunch at the high school will also see an improved cafeteria with new artwork and design.

Students will also see the new ag building, located next to the greenhouse. The shell of the building is finished, and district officials said students will work on the interior.

Chief Operating Officer Ted Sampson said the inside of the building will be completed by the students in their Career and Technical Center. He said students built the greenhouse and have completed other projects around the district. He said having students do the construction gives them experience.

“You can always teach a kid out of a textbook only so much, but to get them that practical experience in some of the construction phases, they have some of those construction classes and some real building trades type programs, they will get those students that firsthand experience that they wouldn’t be able to get in other classroom settings.” Sampson said.

He said the district project manager and other staff will supervise the students as they work. He said they plan to apply for state and federal grants for the building as well.

Sampson said as of now, there’s no timeline for when the students will finish interior work.

