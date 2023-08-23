Scotland County Antique Fair starts Thursday

The antique fair includes numerous vendors around the town square.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Mo. (WGEM) - Downtown Memphis will come alive starting Thursday as the annual Scotland County Antique Fair returns.

Vendors open up starting Thursday morning, with live music, the crowning of the king and queen, and the baby show all happening later that evening.

Music starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, with tractor judging taking place at 7 p.m.

Saturday is the busiest day of the fair.

The day starts off at 6 a.m. with the fireman’s breakfast, the 5K at 8 a.m., and the parade at 10 a.m.

The car show kicks off at noon, with a kiddies pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m., small engine judging and tractor games at 3 p.m. and more music at 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce president Talia Hatfield said the fair always brings a boost to local businesses.

“It means a lot. This is an annual event, it’s been going on for many years and people look forward to it. We do have a lot of people that may have moved out of the area that they try to come back a lot during this weekend,” said Hatfield.

Fair chairman Leon Buford said a lot of work goes into making this fair a success every year.

“It takes a lot. We’ve been prepping since Monday doing things and getting ready, so we’ll be ready to start Thursday morning,” said Buford.

He said minor schedule changes may occur, such as changes to the baby show, due to the ongoing heat wave.

Any changes would be announced on the fair’s Facebook page.

