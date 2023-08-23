Today and tomorrow will be the hottest days of this dangerous heat wave

QUINCY (WGEM) - The First Alert continues as the Excessive Heat Warning continues for everyone in the Tri-States. If you missed the update, the warning has been extended through Friday . According the St. Louis National Weather Service, this combination of extreme heat and humidity through the next several days will lead to widespread impacts, and is nearly (but not quiet) unprecedented over a period extending back to 1946.

Forecast: We are warmer this morning with temperatures in the 70s to 80s. It is also very muggy. Yet again this morning, an inversion (cap/lid on the atmosphere) is present. This inversion has, again, trapped some low level moisture near the surface of the earth. Therefore, patchy fog has developed. As with the past couple of mornings, the fog will dissipate within a few hours after sunrise. Then for the rest of the day, we will have widespread upper-level clouds overhead. Sky conditions will still be considered mostly sunny though. Winds will be coming out of the southwest leading to efficient mixing. This, along with the warm start to the day and the mostly sunny skies, will lead to hotter temperatures. Highs will hit in the upper 90s. Dew points will be in the 70s and 80s again, producing heat index values up to 117°. Heat can escalate quickly, so playing it smart is key to avoiding heat related illnesses. Please be sure to bring your pets inside, check on your neighbors/the elderly/the disabled, keep the fluids flowing including those with electrolytes, limit your time outside, and wear light colored clothing. The mostly clear skies will continue into tonight with warm lows in the 70s. It will be another muggy night too.

Tomorrow morning should start off with sunshine and through the day southwesterly winds are expected again. Therefore, tomorrow will be the hottest day of this dangerous heat wave. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will range from the upper 90s to near 100°. Humidity will continue to be an issue, leading to heat index values up to 115°.

Here is a look at how hot the pavement can get on a day with a 95° temperature. However, temperatures will be hotter than that today. (maxuser | WGEM)

