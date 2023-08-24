Drought disaster designation expanded to McDonough County

By Logan Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough County has been added to the list of Illinois Counties under a disaster designation from drought.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack signed off addition declarations Thursday for McDonough, McHenry and Mercer Counties in Illinois.

McDonough County joins Adams, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler Counties in the tri-states with this designation.

Farmers in the county were already eligible for assistance as contiguous counties to drought declared areas also qualify.

The secretarial declaration allows the Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to producers impacted by the drought.

According to the drought monitor, parts of McDonough County were under D2, or Severe Drought, from June 20 through August 15.

By the end of June, 100% of the county was under a severe drought.

Recent rains have helped, leading to only 1.3% of the county being under a drought as of the August 24th drought monitor update.

“While we are seeing improvement in drought conditions across the state, we know that crops and livestock have been impacted,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II.

Farmers across McDonough County have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for the emergency loans.

Anyone with questions should contact their local USDA Service Center.

