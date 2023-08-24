First Alert - Excessive Heat for one more day

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - First alert continues for Friday. The excessive heat warning comes to an end Friday at 10 PM. Daytime high temperatures across the region topped out at 100° on your Thursday. We do expect to see temperatures very close to that on Friday. Maximum heat index values on Friday should be in the mid to late afternoon and will top out at around 115 to 116.

The good news beyond Friday is a cooldown is on the way for the region. High temperatures on Saturday at 86° and on Sunday near 80. Along with the cooler temperatures, there is some instability in the atmosphere which could allow for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms both Friday night and Saturday and Sunday. By isolated, we mean few and far between. Next week daytime high temperatures are at a more reasonable 80 degrees.

