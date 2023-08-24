Hannibal agencies work to provide relief from heat

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - We saw some of the highest feels like temperatures on record in Quincy on Wednesday and other parts of the Tri-States are sizzling as well.

Officials across the river said during extreme weather, the community of Hannibal always comes together to help each other and this heat wave is no different.

The Hannibal Salvation Army’s Family Case Worker, Amanda Bowen, said for people without working air conditioning, or even a roof over their heads, extreme heat and other weather can be dangerous.

“Sometimes when you are an older person or even a younger person that has asthma, older folks have COPD, emphysema, some of those lung especially after COVID, you have a lot of those long acting symptoms that just stay with you, having a fan or just some circulation in your home with or without air is a benefit,” Bowens said.

Bowen said if you don’t have access to air conditioning or a fan, a heat wave like the current one can be difficult to escape in Hannibal.

“We don’t have a shelter, businesses are no longer open for 24 hours like they were prior to COVID, so places like Walmart and everything are now closed and that does leave gas stations and things like that, but those are obviously places where they don’t really allow loitering,” Bowen said.

That’s why the Salvation Army has opened a cooling center in it’s store, to allow anyone in need to come in, enjoy some free air conditioning, water and snacks, while the thrift store is open.

“There’s other things we as neighbors can do to help others in our community that we see struggling,” Bowen said.

Marion County EMS are helping neighbors by setting up a cooling center downtown for people to cool off with mist fans and bottles of water.

Hannibal Public Library Director Hallie Yundt-Silver said the workers are trying to help their neighbors too, by allowing the public to stop in to read a book and cool off.

“We’re open during the hours when it’s hot outside and we’re air conditioned,” Yundt-Silver said.

She said if you’re someone who needs to beat the heat or just need somewhere to cool off for a bit, you’re welcome at the library.

“We’re not gonna turn people away, we want people to come and use the facility,” Yundt-Silver said.

The Salvation Army in Hannibal has a program where you could get a box fan for free.

If you are disabled, 62 years old or older or have a child in your home that’s under 5 years old, you could qualify.

Just stop in to the Hannibal Salvation Army to fill out an application if you’re in need.

You can find other cooling stations around the Tri-States here.

