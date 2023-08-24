Hannibal Public Library hosts book sale

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - If you’re looking to update your book collection, Hannibal Public Library staff members want you to buy their used books.

It’s all in efforts to rid the library of older or not-as-often checked out books.

Hannibal Public library is kicking off a book sale on Thursday.

Director Hallie Yundt Silver said this is an inexpensive way for library officials to re-house books and a cheaper way for you to update your collection.

“Our collection, we were out of space 15 years ago, 20 years ago, and our collection can’t grow anymore so every book we put in, every new book we put into the collection, we have to take an old book out,” Yundt Silver said.

The book sale kicks off Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and runs until Saturday, Sept. 2.

You can buy individual books for $1 or a bag full of books for $3.

“We have two storage sheds that we fill with books and we have a book sale two or three times a year, we sell them for $3 a bag, it’s an inexpensive way for us to rehouse books,” Yundt Silver said. “We don’t like to see books get recycled or thrown out, we’d much rather have people in the community take the books home and enjoy them and love them and have them in their personal libraries because they’re no longer in our library.”

