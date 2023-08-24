Hannibal Public School dodge schedule revisions; busses equipped with A/C

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Extreme heat is continuing to disrupt school schedules across the tri-states causing delays and early dismissals. The trouble spawns from the busses not having air conditioning, which make for unsafe conditions for students and drivers in extreme heat.

But that’s not the case for Hannibal Public School District.

“For many years we didn’t have all of our buildings air conditioned,” said the district’s superintendent Susan Johnson. “I was having to let school out early due to heat in our buildings for obvious reasons.”

Johnson said after they installed A/C in the buildings the district turned its attention to the school busses.

“We just started asking ‘what about air conditioning?’ " Johnson said. “I didn’t even know that was something you could do.”

Johnson said over the past ten years they’ve made sure that every new bus they buy is equipped with A/C.

“There are 25 busses going in our hottest routes, the afternoon routes,” Johnson said. “And all of our busses with the exception of three have A/C.”

HPS bus driver Sheila Damon can attest to the importance of a cool bus in the summer months.

“I’ve been driving for three years,” Damon said. “And one of my busses broke down. And so for about the last three months of the school year last year I was driving in a bus without air conditioning, so obviously that time of year is warm.”

Damon said the bus situation has been hard on her nieces who attend Quincy Public Schools.

“My family has been running around for babysitters,” Damon said. “And things to do so the kids don’t get bored.”

Damon said the busses that don’t have A/C have the shortest routes.

“We’re providing them with A/C and water if they need it,” Damon said.

“And really having the windows down for as much airflow as we can,” Johnson said.

Johnson said on Thursday, HPS’ transportation director left for Jefferson City to pick up three new busses to replace the old ones without A/C. She said with the help of grants, the district buys three new busses each year.

