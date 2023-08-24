Happel Realtors: A handful of Brewhaus condos could be ready by October

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new apartment complex at 8th, 9th and Jersey Streets will be fully complete by next summer, according to officials at Happel Realtors.

They hope for six units of the 34-units complex to be available for rent in October.

Construction on Brewhaus Townhomes began this spring, and the City of Quincy is currently contributing roughly $210,000 worth of water and sewer upgrades, which the property didn’t already have.

“They’re starting to work on the interior construction of at least the houses that are along Jersey and 8th Street,” Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said. “I know there’s still more houses to be built on the south side of the property.”

Each Brewhaus condo is slated to be a 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom unit, each with a single-car garage, laundry room, office and joint living room as well as access to a private courtyard.

“This is a welcome addition to the housing stock,” Conte said. “It’s a little different that other developments with the townhouse concept, but there is a demand for that and we’re glad to see that go on.”

At Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting, Great River Economic Development Foundation (GREDF) President Kyle Moore talked about the need for more housing to combat the worker shortage in the area.

Moore said there are 588 open positions within the city of Quincy with only 104 houses for sale.

GREDF conducted a housing study where Moore said in order to keep up with the growing need, 400 units need to be built this year, 500 units within the next 5 years and1600 units within the next 10 years.

The results of the study recommends these steps to to alleviate the housing deficit in Quincy and Adams County:

Implement housing incentives to reduce the cost to construct new units.

Adopt a program to rehabilitate older homes.

Establish a county-wide housing program.

Create a revolving loan fund to lower the cost of borrowing.

Partner with banks and community groups to raise awareness of state and federal housing programs.

Conte said Brewhaus Townhomes will be a great addition, but more projects will be needed to help the city’s housing needs long term.

For more information on the condos, visit their website.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.