Heat wave impacting orchards

Apple picking has just begun at Edgewood Orchards outside of Quincy.
By Logan Williams
Aug. 24, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - With September inching ever closer, local orchards are busy getting ready for the fall season.

Despite the seasonal preparations inside the orchard, outdoors summer is still in full swing.

The ongoing heat wave and drought are having an impact on some of the orchard crops, including apples.

According to Edgewood Orchards co-owner Trevor Zellerman, the overall apple crop looks close to average. However, the heat could impact some of the weaker strains.

“When it’s hot, the apples don’t like to grow in size very much and they can get sunburn on them because if its 90 degrees outside, the skin of the apple is going to be over 100 degrees from the sun so especially if they’re red, it can burn the skin,” said Zellerman.

He said the apple trees are more resistant to the drought due to extensive root systems that are efficient at catching groundwater.

Zellerman said all things considered, the orchard should be alright through the season.

“It’s been really dry and hot, and that’s not ideal, but so far the crop looks pretty average.”

He said the pumpkins and gourds are also holding their own.

Staff have just begun the apple picking process, with the zestar and gala apples coming first.

Later in September more apple varieties including fuji, red delicious, jonathan, and the most popular, honey crisp, will be ready for the taking.

Edgewood Orchards will open for the season the second of September with gala apples and pears among the first things being sold.

