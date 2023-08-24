High speed internet access to expand in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - High speed internet access will be expanding in the coming years across parts of Schuyler and Scotland Counties in Missouri.

The Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company (NEMR) received an 8.8-million-dollar USDA grant to update aging AT&T internet infrastructure.

The grant money comes from the ReConnect Program, funded by the federal infrastructure law.

The upgrades will be focused for the Downing, Missouri exchange, which covers Eastern Schuyler and Western Scotland Counties.

Some of the work will include laying new fiber lines and building a new central office in Downing.

The entire project is estimated to cost just over 11 million dollars.

Michele Gillespie, CEO and General Manager of NEMR, said grants like these are vital due to the increasing cost of upgrades of this magnitude.

“The cost is just awful; it has risen so much since COVID too. It’s maybe 40 to 50 thousand dollars a mile,” said Gillespie.

“We could not serve a town like this or an exchange like this on our own, it would not pay off for 50 to 100 years.”

She said the expansion of high-speed internet could help bring more people back to the Downing exchange area as well.

“There’s several people in Downing that do not have reliable internet connection right now. It also attracts people to move back to the rural communities, fiber internet, because its so good and they can stay connected with the rest of the world,” said Gillespie.

She added that some benefits including the possibility of working from home, schooling from home during weather delays, telehealth and more.

Before any work begins, an environmental review is needed which can take up to two years depending on government schedules.

She hopes work can begin by the end of 2025.

Internet connection across Scotland and Schuyler Counties should not be impacted by the upgrades while work is in progress.

Anybody in the exchange area with questions can contact NEMR by calling 660-874-4111.

More information about the ReConnect Program can be found here.

