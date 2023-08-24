Illinois EPA announces $10 million funding opportunity for 120 communities

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim announced on Tuesday a third funding opportunity of $10 million to assist communities in meeting the requirements outlined in the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (LSLRN Act).

A press release stated that The Lead Service Line Inventory (LSLI) Grant Program offers grants to local government units ranging from $20,000 to $50,000 to fund the creation of a final lead service line inventory. The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted to the Illinois EPA website.

According to officials, Illinois EPA also announced that 120 communities will be receiving funding from the second round of LSLI Grants. That’s in addition to the $2 million in first round grants to 48 communities, announced by Illinois EPA in January 2023.

The LSLRN Act (Public Act 102-0613) requires owners and operators of community water supplies (CWS) in Illinois to submit a final water service line material inventory for the Illinois EPA’s approval no later than April 15, 2024. The final inventory must report the composition of all service lines within the CWS’s distribution system.

“The Illinois EPA saw the overwhelming need for funding in the first round of lead service line inventory grants, making the second and third funding rounds priority for our Agency,” Kim said. “These grants will allow communities to develop a complete material inventory of the water lines within their drinking water system, and more importantly, identify lead service lines that should be removed to prevent future contamination of the drinking water.”

The LSLI Grant Program utilizes a portion of Illinois EPA Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) loan support funds generated from loan repayments. The Illinois EPA conducts a comprehensive review and scoring of all grant applications received to determine priority. The latest LSLI NOFO, and all required forms and information, can be found on the Illinois EPA website. Applications for the LSLI Grant Program will be accepted until Oct. 10. All applicants must pre-qualify through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal.

For the second round, Illinois EPA is funding projects in 120 communities for a total of $4,335,816. Funding was provided up to a maximum of $50,000 per grantee. the 120 projects funded, 45 were identified as being in areas of Environmental Justice concern. Grantees may request supplemental funding in the form of a low-interest loan through the Illinois EPA’s PWSLP in conjunction with funding to replace lead service lines.

