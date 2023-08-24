Livestock farmer sells $7,500 lamb at Illinois State Fair

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - One Winchester, Illinois farmer was able to showcase his livestock and sell the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb for $7,500 at the Illinois State Fair.

The Illinois State Fair is known to be a tradition for many, including those in the agriculture and livestock industries and taking part in the Governor’s Sale of Champions is something livestock exhibitors look forward to.

Each year, the marquee event showcases the efforts and dedication of youth in the agriculture industry.

Bryce Clayton sold Moe, the $7,500 lamb, at the Governor’s Sale of Champions on Aug. 16. He mentioned how his hard work in the livestock industry has paid off for him over the years.

“I’ve been showing for the last ten to 15 years,” Clayton said. “I started at the county-fair level, then advanced to the state-fair level. I probably showed there for around eight years.”

Clayton explained the process of raising and selling the expensive lamb.

“We’ll start raising in the spring and we’ll go out and gather sheep together to buy, sell, and trade,” Clayton said. “And then we’ll find the best ones we can possibly get, and then all of the winnings go back into the barn.”

The Governor and First Lady of Illinois encouraged attendees to make donations to go towards all of the champion exhibitors.

The exhibitors will be able to use the funds to go towards their college education or invest it back into projects for the following year.

