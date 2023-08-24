Some Missouri schools seek new testing approach

QUINCY (WGEM) - School is back in session and that means it won’t be long before the return of standardized tests, which make sure students are on track to reach learning goals.

Leaders in the Lewis County C-1 school district said they are one of 20 districts across the state who have a state innovation waiver that allows them to more easily explore a new approach to testing.

All schools in Missouri are required to take the MAP test, which measures student’s skills in subjects like math and language arts. Director of Curriculum Instructions and Assessment Traci Mosby said the scores and data give schools an idea of where students struggle in different subjects like language arts and math. She said there are some issues with the tests, including the fact that district have to wait a year before the get the data back from the state and the generalized results.

Mosby said that can make it hard to give students the individualized help they may need.

“We get a score report on a student that says they didn’t do well on one specific area,” she said. There may have been two questions on the area. So did the student just not understand the question the way it was framed? Did the student truly not understand the concept? So to actually take that state data to individual levels, it’s not useful at all.”

Superintendent John French said the group of districts with the state innovation waiver have experimented with doing multiple, smaller tests throughout the year. He said that allows them to better track student progress and monitor individual needs.

He said the data gathered by the group of districts will show how their testing better gathers data and allows them to help students more, data they will share with the state and federal government.

“The next step will be working on this year is a federal accountability waiver to not have to take the MAP test,” French said. “Right now we will still have to administer the MAP test at the end of the year, but if we get the federal waiver as well then we would be able to just rely on our progress monitoring data throughout the year.”

He said he would like to have the MAP test changed by the end of the year if possible, but says depending on how things go, it might be change for next year instead

