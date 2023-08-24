Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90

QUINCY (WGEM) - The long-time owner of TCBY at 18th and State in Quincy died Thursday at the age of 90, according to the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Known to many as Mr. TCBY, Marvin Hufford purchased his first TCBY at 36th and Main in 1986, according to the Herald-Whig.

In 1989 he opened his second location, which is still in operation today, at 18th and State. He closed the original location in 1994.

He also operated a location in Hannibal in the 4400 block of McMasters Avenue for many years.

Officials at the Quincy TCBY made the announcement Thursday afternoon on the store’s Facebook page.

“We are sad to announce that this morning, Mr. TCBY, Marvin Hufford, passed away peacefully. Our joyful owner never missed an opportunity to chat up a customer, sip a cup of coffee, or tell a good, or sometimes bad, joke. He was truly one of a kind and will be dearly missed. Fly high Marvelous Marvin.”

According to the Whig, prior to opening TCBY, Hufford worked for 35 years at Illinois Bell Telephone.

In 1992, Hufford told the Whig he opened TCBY on a tip from his daughter who told him about a popular yogurt shop in Kansas City.

“We tried some yogurt. In the back of my mind I thought something that is low-fat, low-calorie, even sugar-free can’t taste good. But it did,” Hufford told the Whig.

Arrangements for Hufford are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

