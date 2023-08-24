Today will be the hottest day of this dangerous heat wave

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our First Alert continues, as does the Excessive Heat Warning, through tomorrow night. The ongoing historic heat wave that is impacting missions of people will continue through tomorrow. Widespread heat-related impacts are expected through this stretch.

The morning is starting off very warm and very muggy again. Temperatures are in the 70s to low 80s under clear skies. Winds are coming out of the southwest at about 5 - 10 mph. A broad area of high pressure remains in place over the central and southern U.S. This high pressure will provide us with ample sunshine today. The sunshine, breezy southwesterly winds that could gust 20 - 25 mph, and the warm start to the morning will result in today being the hottest day of this dangerous heat wave. Daytime highs for much of the area will top out in the upper 90s, but a few locations are looking to hit 100°. Very high dew points in the 70s to low 80s are expected again. The high heat and humidity will lead to our fifth consecutive day of heat index values of 105° - 115°. Tonight, skies will go from clear to mostly clear. Lows will be in the 70s.

Models are showing the ridge (area of high pressure mentioned above) gradually starting to break down tomorrow. Through the day, a cold front will be on the way. This front will finally bring us some sweet, sweet relief from the heat. However, it will take its sweet time getting here. Therefore, tomorrow will be another very hot and humid day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures of 100° - 110°. When the front comes through later that evening and night, we will be monitoring it for the chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. While the chance for a few scattered showers/storms has increased some, the chance still remains fairly low. If the front can manage to spark off some rain, a few of those showers could lingering into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Temperatures inside your car will skyrocket quickly. Please do not leave any children or pets inside one, even for a very short time. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.