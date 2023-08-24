Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Many Tri-State school administrators had to revise their schedules on the fly Wednesday morning.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many Tri-State school administrators had to revise their schedules on the fly Wednesday morning.

When you think of weather-related school cancellations, snow may be the first thought that comes to mind, but extreme heat was the culprit for students in Quincy Public Schools district’s unexpected early dismissal.

“As the day goes on the heat obviously goes up,” said QPS transportation director Scott Douglas.

Douglas said the busses don’t have air conditioning, making it unsafe for kids to be trapped in a space that could put them at risk for heat related illness.

“The decisions in a school district are made with the kids in mind,” Douglas said. “But you also have to keep your staff in mind. Our drivers on those busses are there for a longer period of time.”

QPS superintendent Todd Pettit said this decision was not taken lightly.

“The temperatures were forecasted for around 115 heat index,” Pettit said. “Which would make the busses very hot.”

Pettit said they made sure students were served lunch before their dismissal and all outdoor activities were either cancelled or moved inside.

“I’m sure teachers will ensure their students will make up any work or information that they may have missed during the afternoon today,” Pettit said.

Pettit said all students were required to leave school grounds.

“When we release students and families that they know of options such as cooling stations throughout the city,” Pettit said.

Pettit said there are no solid plans in place to let students out for the remainder of the week. He said they plan to take each decision day by day.

Meanwhile, school was scheduled to start on Wednesday at the Fort Madison Community School District but has now been pushed back to next week.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isaiah Mikkelson
Jury trial set for Quincy man facing 7 charges of criminal sexual behavior
Canton Police Department parking lot.
Canton without a working police department as officers resign
Ryun A. Vaughn
Illinois State Police arrest Rushville man for alleged possession of child porn
Kyle Moore presenting a housing report to the Quincy City Council.
Council hears “desperate need” for Quincy housing
Local advocates concerned about new app
Local advocates concerned over school schedule app

Latest News

All of these cables lead to an internet user in the Memphis area.
High speed internet access to expand in Scotland County
A recent grant from the USDA will help the NEMO Rural Telephone Company expand high speed...
High speed internet access to expand in Scotland County
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
It’s been three weeks since the Lewis County Prosecutor and Sheriff’s office reported evidence...
Citizens advisory committee formed in Canton as chief search gets underway