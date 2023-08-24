Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many Tri-State school administrators had to revise their schedules on the fly Wednesday morning.

When you think of weather-related school cancellations, snow may be the first thought that comes to mind, but extreme heat was the culprit for students in Quincy Public Schools district’s unexpected early dismissal.

“As the day goes on the heat obviously goes up,” said QPS transportation director Scott Douglas.

Douglas said the busses don’t have air conditioning, making it unsafe for kids to be trapped in a space that could put them at risk for heat related illness.

“The decisions in a school district are made with the kids in mind,” Douglas said. “But you also have to keep your staff in mind. Our drivers on those busses are there for a longer period of time.”

QPS superintendent Todd Pettit said this decision was not taken lightly.

“The temperatures were forecasted for around 115 heat index,” Pettit said. “Which would make the busses very hot.”

Pettit said they made sure students were served lunch before their dismissal and all outdoor activities were either cancelled or moved inside.

“I’m sure teachers will ensure their students will make up any work or information that they may have missed during the afternoon today,” Pettit said.

Pettit said all students were required to leave school grounds.

“When we release students and families that they know of options such as cooling stations throughout the city,” Pettit said.

Pettit said there are no solid plans in place to let students out for the remainder of the week. He said they plan to take each decision day by day.

Meanwhile, school was scheduled to start on Wednesday at the Fort Madison Community School District but has now been pushed back to next week.

