49th annual Fall Festival of Country Music returning to Hannibal

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A night of lively music is on its way to Hannibal.

The Fall Festival of Country Music will be returning to Hannibal at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

People of all ages are free to attend, but Betty Miller, a local musician, mentioned that donations are welcome.

“We’ll have a donation for the band this night, too. We ask for $5. Now, if they don’t have it, that’s okay,” Miller said.

The event is a long-standing tradition, and this year will be the 49th anniversary for the festival.

“It’s going to be Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Allen Ebers, Ray Smith, Sue Taylor, Gregg Cornelius, and we’re going to have special guests coming to play with us,” Miller said.

Concessions such as snacks and drinks will be available courtesy of the Curryville Christian School.

