49th annual Fall Festival of Country Music returning to Hannibal

The Fall Festival of Country Music will be returning to Hannibal at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A night of lively music is on its way to Hannibal.

The Fall Festival of Country Music will be returning to Hannibal at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

People of all ages are free to attend, but Betty Miller, a local musician, mentioned that donations are welcome.

“We’ll have a donation for the band this night, too. We ask for $5. Now, if they don’t have it, that’s okay,” Miller said.

The event is a long-standing tradition, and this year will be the 49th anniversary for the festival.

“It’s going to be Martin and Betty Miller, Harlon Lain, Allen Ebers, Ray Smith, Sue Taylor, Gregg Cornelius, and we’re going to have special guests coming to play with us,” Miller said.

Concessions such as snacks and drinks will be available courtesy of the Curryville Christian School.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Brewhaus Townhomes will house 34-units at 8th and Jersey in Quincy.
Happel Realtors: A handful of Brewhaus condos could be ready by October
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Deputy Jones presents K9 'Major'
Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Latest News

She said the Missouri Department of Conservation evaluates regulations on a yearly basis to see...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
The Fall Festival of Country Music will be returning to Hannibal at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the...
49th annual Fall Festival of Country Music returning to Hannibal
The questionnaire asks homeowners, farmers, hunters and others about their concerns and...
University of Illinois extension seeking community feedback
The University of Illinois extension in Western Illinois is looking for feedback on possible...
University of Illinois extension seeking community feedback