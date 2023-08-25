Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone planning on hunting across Missouri this autumn may need to double check the hunting regulations before heading out.

That’s because the Missouri Department of Conservation has made some changes for the upcoming season.

One of those changes is a new firearms early antlerless portion Oct. 6-8 in open counties.

Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist Maddie Est said the early firearms start could help reduce competition.

“Hopefully we’ll mitigate some of the interactions between bow hunters and firearm hunters. We understand that for those who hunt with a bow, late October to early November is a really good time to hunt so we didn’t want to overlap firearms with their best time to hunt as well,” Est said.

Some of the other changes include a new firearms Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) portion Nov. 22-26 in open counties, changes to the firearms antlerless permit numbers, and the addition of 14 new counties to the CWD management zone.

Est said many of these regulations are made keeping in mind the balance between deer population and opportunities for hunters and trappers.

She said this is especially true for the CWD management zone expansion.

“We want to make sure we’re maintaining our population. Obviously, deer are super important to the state, it’s important to our people, it’s part of a cultural thing for a lot of our folks and so monitoring the spread of this disease is so so so important,” Est said.

There have not been many changes in the Tri-States when it comes to CWD, but the management has expanded to Missouri counties just outside of the area including Schuyler and Montgomery Counties.

The other new counties are Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Dallas, Grundy, Jasper, Livingston, Madison, Pemiscot and Ray Counties.

She said the Missouri Department of Conservation evaluates regulations on a yearly basis to see if any changes or updates need to be made.

The best way for someone to find the specific regulations on a county-by-county basis is by picking up or downloading the 2023 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet.

Copies of the booklet can be picked up at the nearest conservation office.

You can find more information about the regulation changes here.

