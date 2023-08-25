Federal Disaster Declaration approved for Lee County

By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - President Biden granted Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Monday for seven counties that were impacted by spring flooding.

Those counties included Allamakee, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee and Scott.

The declaration allows for funding to be available through the FEMA Public Assistance Program to eligible public entities and nonprofit organizations in the counties that were impacted by the Mississippi River flooding on April 24 through May 13.

The funding can be used for emergency work like debris removal and emergency protective measures or for the repair or replacement of facilities that were damaged by the flooding.

The Presidential Disaster Declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state, which will allow Iowa to minimize impacts of future disasters.

