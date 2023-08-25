Friday Football forecast and severe risk Friday night

By Kyle Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friday is the last day for First Alert, as our Excessive Heat Watches expire at 10pm Friday night. With that said, conditions will still be hot heading into the QHS vs QND kickoff.

While it will be hot this evening, Mother Nature will be playing on our team, as chances for...
While it will be hot this evening, Mother Nature will be playing on our team, as chances for thunderstorms stay slim through halftime.(Gray Stations With Max)

A stalled front will stay to our north this evening, which should keep any showers or thunderstorms along and north of the northern tier of the tri-states. During the football game, it will be important to stay hydrated, as there will not be much wind to provide relief from the heat.

Overnight, the stalled front will sag southward into our region. This will bring the chance for a few thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe.

A stalled front will slide southward overnight, bringing the threat for a few thunderstorms,...
A stalled front will slide southward overnight, bringing the threat for a few thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe.(Gray Stations With Max)

Most of the area is under a level 1 of 5 threat for severe weather, with McDonough and Schuyler Counties in west-central Illinois being under a level 2 of 5 threat for severe weather. Our main concerns with tonight’s severe storm potential are flash flooding, high winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.

Once tonight’s storm threat diminishes, the front will push to our south, and we gradually clear out for Saturday. The main thing we will notice this weekend is the change of temperatures. Friday will feature highs near 100 degrees, but parts of the tri-states will struggle to reach 85 degrees on Saturday. Cooler weather continues into next work week with highs hovering in the low 80s and lows near 60. Abundant sunshine continues through much of next week, which will be bad news for farmers - especially as we are now approaching harvest.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Brewhaus Townhomes will house 34-units at 8th and Jersey in Quincy.
Happel Realtors: A handful of Brewhaus condos could be ready by October
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Deputy Jones presents K9 'Major'
Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Latest News

First Alert Weather Friday Morning
The excessive heat warnings will come to an end tonight. Some warnings expire at 8 PM, others...
One More Day of Excessive Heat and Humidity
Heat Index Values will be excessively hot Friday
First Alert - Excessive Heat for one more day
Many in the Tri-States will get highs today in the upper 90s, but a few locations are looking...
Today will be the hottest day of this dangerous heat wave