Heat subsides for now

By Brian Inman
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Significantly cooler temperatures will invade the region. How much cooler? Well right now it looks as if temperatures will be about 20 degrees cooler for much of next week. Last week daytime high temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 90s to near 100. Next week the temperatures will only top out near 80 degrees. Our normal daytime high temperature for this time of year is in the mid-80s. There’s a limited potential for some isolated showers for the first half of Saturday.

Temps will be slightly cooler than average for much of next week
Temps will be slightly cooler than average for much of next week(Brian inman)

Then a mostly sunny sky will develop. Sunday while it will be cooler we should be partly cloudy and rain-free. The forecast for next week also looks rather dry even though the temperatures will be cooler the weather pattern looks somewhat of stagnant as far as precipitation is concerned.

