Hospital Report: August 25, 2023

Deaths:

Jacqueline Jane Kaelke, age 80, of Quincy, died on August 18 in Sunset Home.

Mary Jean Uhlmeyer Wheeler, age 86, of Wiliamstown, Missouri, died on August 24 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri.

Joseph A. Mueller, age 66, of Quincy, died on August 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Peggy Shafer, age 85, formerly of Hanna City, recently of Illinois Veterans Home, died on August 22 at Blessing Hospital.

Marvin R. Hufford, age 90, of Quincy, died on August 24 at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Ila Florene Walker, age 91, of Quincy, died on August 23 in Sunset Home.

Births:

Byron and Amanda Smith of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Parker and Theresa Freiburg of Palmyra welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.