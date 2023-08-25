Missouri judge says ban on gender-affirming health care for minors can take effect on Monday

A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect
A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.
A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.(Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says a law banning gender-affirming treatments for minors can take effect.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer ruled Friday that the law will kick in Monday, as previously scheduled.

Families of transgender minors had sued to overturn the law. They asked Ohmer to temporarily block it as the court challenge plays out.

But his ruling means that beginning Monday, minors in Missouri no longer can receive gender-affirming surgeries. Children prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 will be allowed to continue treatment. Other children won’t have access to those medications.

Under the law, health care providers are prohibited from providing gender-affirming surgeries to children. Minors who began puberty blockers or hormones before Monday will be allowed to continue on those medications, but other minors won’t have access to those drugs.

Some adults will also lose access to gender-affirming care. Medicaid no longer will cover treatments for adults, and the state will not provide those surgeries to prisoners.

The ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner last month sued to overturn the law on behalf of doctors, LGBTQ+ organizations, and three families of transgender minors, arguing that it is discriminatory. They asked that the law be temporarily blocked as the court challenge against it plays out.

Most Read

Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Brewhaus Townhomes will house 34-units at 8th and Jersey in Quincy.
Happel Realtors: A handful of Brewhaus condos could be ready by October
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Deputy Jones presents K9 'Major'
Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat
Tri-State schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State defensive tackle Isaiah Lee (93) defends during an NCAA football game against...
Iowa State’s Isaiah Lee, who is accused of betting against Cyclones in a 2021 game, leaves program
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hugs gun control advocate Maria Pike after he signed comprehensive...
Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s ban on semiautomatic weapons
FILE - This Oct. 4, 2007 file photo shows Tim Mapes, chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker...
Federal trial to decide whether ex-chief of staff lied to protect his boss, Illinois House speaker
A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was...
Missouri man sentenced to prison for killing that went unsolved for decades