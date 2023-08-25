New American Serenade riverboat docks in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) - For the last two days, a brand new riverboat that’s cruising the upper Mississippi River has docked in the Tri-States.

Friday morning marked the eleventh day passengers cruised along in the brand new American Serenade riverboat. It docked in Fort Madison after stopping in Hannibal on Thursday.

Fort Madison locals stood side by side ready to greet the hundreds of passengers ready to show them what the town has to offer.

Passengers from all over the country are cruising on the riverboat and for many, it’s their first time in Fort Madison.

“I always wanted to do the Mississippi,” said Gloria Smith from North Carolina. “And so we started from New Orleans and we’re up to here.”

Dorothy Glendill from Pennsylvania said the riverboat has exceeded her expectations so far.

“The little towns are beautiful,” Glendhill said. “We came from Hannibal and it was gorgeous.”

For Floridian Walt Martin, he wanted to try something new.

“It’s our first time here,” Martin said. “We’re on this cruise because we wanted to see a little of middle America and I think Fort Madison probably represents that.”

Tour guides had a full itinerary in store for these passengers.

“We start at the old penitentiary prison,” said guide Bill Napier. “And then we do a loop through town. We stop at the Chamber Museum for about 15 or 20 minutes and then we end up at Old Fort Madison.”

Napier is a native resident. He said it’s wonderful to see tourism blossoming in the city.

“I’ve always had a nice response and I meet some wonderful people,” Napier said. “They’re very interested and interesting. It’s really quite a treat for those of us who are guides for all the people we get to meet.”

Business owners said this exposure is great for their economy.

“Just to have this nice group here to greet them as they come off the ship,” said Eternelle’ Beaute’ Full Service Salon & Spa owner Sheri Hawk. “It just shows them that we’re here to have a great time and support them.”

The American Serenade is now en route to to Davenport, Iowa.

The 22 day cruise will make its final stop in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.