One More Day of Excessive Heat and Humidity

QUINCY (WGEM) - The First Alert continues as the Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect. The warnings will come to an end tonight though. Some expire at 8 PM, others expire at 10 PM.

Happy Friday Tri-States! We are almost there. Almost to the end of this excessive heat and humidity. This will be the last day with highs in the 90s and heat indices above 100°.

Forecast: We are starting off the day with clear skies and light winds. It is warm and muggy again, with temperatures in the 70s to low 80s. A cold front is situated just to our north, but it will not move through until later this evening/tonight. Therefore, today will be another very hot and humid day. Highs will be similar to what we had yesterday, mid to upper 90s. However, a few 100 degree highs will not be out of the question again. With the continued high humidity levels, heat indices will range from 100° - 112°. The cold front will finally start to make its way through the Tri-States this evening and tonight. Ahead of the front a few stray showers and/or thunderstorms will be possible later this evening. Recent rapid refresh models show this chance of rain mainly for the northern tier of the Tri-States. There will be some instability on hand (fuel for the storms). So one or two of the storms could produce some stronger wind gusts and hail may be possible with a few of the storms. Then much later at night, a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The same rapid refresh models show the central and southern tier with the highest chance to see those storms.

This evening, a few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible for the northern tier. Then much later at night, a few more scattered showers/storms will be possible as the cold front moves through. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.