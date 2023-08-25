QPD staff to receive raises, ending arbitration

QUINCY (WGEM) - An ongoing labor dispute involving the city of Quincy and the union representing the Quincy Police Department has come to an end.

Officers and supervisors will receive a 2.75% retroactive raise for the 2021 to 2022 contract year and 3.5% raises each of the following three years.

The effects of compounding mean officers and supervisors will see a cumulative 13.9% raise.

QPD Chief Adam Yates said two sides were in negotiations for more than two years before the case went to an arbitrator through the Illinois Labor Relations Board.

“It’s good to have this behind us so we can start looking forward and do what we need to do and not have the distractions,” Yates said. “I hope with the ruling and the way that it went, we will see some morale improvement.”

Mayor Mike Troup refused to comment directly on the binding arbitration, but released a statement that said, “The attorneys are looking at it, and the city cannot speak more about it until it has been discussed further internally and brought to city council.”

