Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new officer at the department.

K9 Major was introduced this evening to the people who made it all happen.

Quincy resident Paul Mast contacted Chief Deputy Pat Frazier offering to purchase a new K9 for the Sheriff’s Department.

After a thorough search, Adams County found and is now training Major along side his handler, Deputy Jones.

Sheriff Grootens said the training is a timely process.

“They actually have to do training once a week but, the handler is being trained with the dog now.” Grootens said. “So he’ll be able to do some of that training but, he’ll have to go back and forth for some time.”

This is the first Deputy Jones has been a handler. He said training with a K9 differs a lot from traditional training.

“Having the dog is like learning how to walk all over again,” Jones said. “You think you have an idea of what’s going on and then the dog kind of tells you how it really is.”

Grootens anticipates Major to be implemented into the community in about two months.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.