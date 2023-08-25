Students’ best friend: Therapy dog helps Pikeland pupils deal with stress

Marti
Marti(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Students at a Tri-State school have a new companion to help them with mental health.

Pikeland Community Unit School District 10 introduced a therapy dog to the school.

Her name is Marti and this is the end of her second week at South Elementary.

Officials said having Marti around the kids has already benefited them. She helps students deal with stress and other emotions.

At the school, Marti visits classrooms and can play games like freeze tag.

Marti’s handler said that her presence has been enough to brighten the students days.

“She’ll lay down in the classroom, kids are able to pet her if they need to,” said South Elementary Counselor John Heafner. “She’s gone into a classroom. And she’s actually gone up to a student that she just sensed that that student needed a little extra TLC. And then she was able to just she just stood there and let that student pet her for a little bit. And then that student was ready to go.”

John Heafner said that Marti has been preparing to be a therapy dog since she was a puppy.

