University of Illinois extension seeking community feedback

QUINCY (WGEM) - University of Illinois extension educators want the community’s help in determining what programs to run.

The extension office covering Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler Counties has released a short survey that takes approximately five minutes or less.

The questionnaire asks homeowners, farmers, hunters and others about their concerns and questions regarding land and water management.

Natural resources, environment and energy educator Amy Lefringhouse said the survey answers will help decide what topics educational programs will focus on.

“It could be like managing invasive species or invasive plants within their woodlands, what are the best practices to manage those invasive species, so how would you like to learn how to do that,” Lefringhouse said.

The second part of the question, the “how” is also an important factor in determining what programs to run.

“It helps us decide whether or not we want to hold field days, so they’re having hands-on learning opportunities, whether or not they want just one day workshops over here, whether or not putting together just fact sheets or tip sheets for landowners just to print off,” Lefringhouse said.

Some other possible topics could include ecosystem maintenance, timber revenue, protecting wildlife, recreation opportunities, conservation practices and more.

Lefringhouse said tailoring the programs towards community concerns will help the extension office continue to be a good resource for the community.

The survey is open through Aug. 31.

Anyone interested in filling out the survey can go to their nearest University of Illinois extension office, or click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.