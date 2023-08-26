Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Jayla Louis and Ryan Hill
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A family is displaced after a fire broke out at 932 North Fourth Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon.

Quincy Fire Assistant Chief Thurman Munger said the fire started just before 4 p.m.

Munger said a mother and four children were home at the time, but were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters said the family is displaced due to interior and exterior damage to the back of the home.

Investigators said the fire is still under investigation and the cause is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri

Latest News

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Palmyra vs Hallsville Football highlights
Palmyra vs Hallsville Football highlights
What steps are being taken by city officials to help residents have safer homes?
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections