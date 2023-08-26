Family displaced after North Fourth Street fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - A family is displaced after a fire broke out at 932 North Fourth Street in Quincy Saturday afternoon.

Quincy Fire Assistant Chief Thurman Munger said the fire started just before 4 p.m.

Munger said a mother and four children were home at the time, but were able to escape without injuries.

Firefighters said the family is displaced due to interior and exterior damage to the back of the home.

Investigators said the fire is still under investigation and the cause is unknown.

