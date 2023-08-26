Hospital Report: August 26, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Mary Jean Wheeler, age 86, of Williamstown, Mo., died on August 24 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.

Larry Gene Hicks, age 71, of Quincy died on August 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Vanda Maxine Woodson, age 102, of Hannibal, Mo., died on August 24 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, Mo.

Melissa Lynn Martin, age 56, of Quincy, died on August 24 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Dr. Robert Allen “Bob” Sadler, age 77, of Monticello, Mo., died on August 24, 2023 at his home.

Joy Helen Kemper, age 81, of Montrose, Iowa, died on August 24 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Deputy Jones presents K9 'Major'
Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
Macomb Grown: Kennedy Adair ready to represent her community at WIU
Macomb Grown: Kennedy Adair ready to represent her community at WIU

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: August 25, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 25, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 26, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Report: August 24, 2023