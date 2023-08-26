Hospital Report: August 26, 2023

Deaths:

Mary Jean Wheeler, age 86, of Williamstown, Mo., died on August 24 at the Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Mo.

Larry Gene Hicks, age 71, of Quincy died on August 24 in Blessing Hospital.

Vanda Maxine Woodson, age 102, of Hannibal, Mo., died on August 24 at Monroe City Manor Care Center in Monroe City, Mo.

Melissa Lynn Martin, age 56, of Quincy, died on August 24 at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

Dr. Robert Allen “Bob” Sadler, age 77, of Monticello, Mo., died on August 24, 2023 at his home.

Joy Helen Kemper, age 81, of Montrose, Iowa, died on August 24 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

No births to report today.

