One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.

One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A man was shot Saturday morning, after a fight between two men, according to officials with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded to 3715 N 350th Road in Plymouth for two men that were fighting and one of the men had shot the other.

Police said a 41-year-old man was taken to Carthage Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said this incident is under investigation, but there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sign at TCBY on Thursday.
Quincy’s Mr. TCBY dies at 90
Deputy Jones presents K9 'Major'
Quincy resident pays for new K9 for Adams County
Some conservation areas, like the Steyermark Woods Conservation Area outside of Hannibal only...
Deer hunting regulation changes this fall in Missouri
Macomb Grown: Kennedy Adair ready to represent her community at WIU
Macomb Grown: Kennedy Adair ready to represent her community at WIU

Latest News

Palmyra vs Hallsville Football highlights
Palmyra vs Hallsville Football highlights
What steps are being taken by city officials to help residents have safer homes?
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections
When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what...
City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections
Her name is Marti and this is the end of her second week at South Elementary.
Students’ best friend: Therapy dog helps Pikeland pupils deal with stress