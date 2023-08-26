One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A man was shot Saturday morning, after a fight between two men, according to officials with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said they responded to 3715 N 350th Road in Plymouth for two men that were fighting and one of the men had shot the other.
Police said a 41-year-old man was taken to Carthage Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Police said this incident is under investigation, but there is no danger to the public.
