One person shot after fight in Plymouth, Ill.

PLYMOUTH, Ill. (WGEM) - A man was shot Saturday morning, after a fight between two men, according to officials with the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded to 3715 N 350th Road in Plymouth for two men that were fighting and one of the men had shot the other.

Police said a 41-year-old man was taken to Carthage Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said this incident is under investigation, but there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.