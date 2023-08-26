City of Quincy officials continue cracking down on housing complaints, inspections

QUINCY (WGEM) - When it comes to the city of Quincy’s Inspection process when it comes to unsafe housing, what steps are being taken by city officials to help residents have safer homes?

That’s the question on Nickie Schoelen’s mind as she and her four kids live everyday in their home that’s in urgent need of repair.

Schoelen is one Quincy resident whose home is in need of immediate repair.

With broken windows, plumbing issues and even raccoons entering the home, Schoelen said numerous complaints have been sent to her landlord and repairs still haven’t been made.

Friday afternoon, city officials inspected the home for themselves to see what they could do to help with the repair process.

“They tell me like they’ll be over here at such and such time or they’ll send their maintenance man over here and then nobody ever shows up,” Schoelen said.

Scholene said she noticed none of her windows could lock after she moved in, in 2021.

Since then, she said the damage to the home has only gotten worse and not at the hands of her or her kids.

“I’ve had plumbing issues with my bathtub, I have raccoons coming into my house destroying property, eating my cat’s food, there’s electrical issues, none of my windows lock, my door’s not really secure,” Schoelen said.

Conditions have gotten so bad that Scholene and her kids can’t use the upper level of her home.

Instead, they all live between the kitchen, dining room and living room, to avoid the family of raccoons that come in upstairs.

“I have two bats that I sleep with, just in case they was to ever venture into this room or where my kids are,” Scholene said. “I have to protect us some way.”

After two years of no repairs, Scholene filled out a minimum housing complaint forms, leaving the matter in the city’s hands. That’s why officials inspected the property again.

“Our inspectors inspected, I guess, 30 days ago,” said Michael Seaver, Quincy’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement. “I identified a number of code violations, the owner was served notice of those violations and given an opportunity to make repairs and as of today, we’re back to see if those repairs have been made and in fact, they have not.”

Seaver said cases like these are common.

“At least half of the cases we receive no response telephone, mail or otherwise from the landlord and we do go back to make our reinspection and very little if anything’s been completed,” Seaver said.

Tom Vahle, owner and landlord of Schoelen’s property, declined to comment on why the code violations haven’t been addressed.

Instead, he referred us to a friend who helps him communicate with tenants like Schoelen.

Both Vahle and his associate said the city hasn’t identified, or notified them, of the code violations.

Schoelen said that around 5 p.m. Friday evening, she got a text from Vahle’s associate that said the land lord is selling her home.

She said this came as a surprise to her.

Seaver said this second inspection proved repairs to the home have not been made and the city has reached the end of their “compliance period.”

From here, a citation will be issued in court against the landlord.

