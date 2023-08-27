14th annual Blandinsville cookout raises money for veterans

BLANDINSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - A McDonough County community group paid tribute to veterans Saturday evening.

Residents gathered in Blandinsville, Illinois to help veterans travel to our nation’s capitol for free.

Anyone passing through the village couldn’t have avoided the smells of steak, goose and pheasant.

“My favorite dish here is the pheasant,” said attendee Jerrilyn Mason. “And they have bacon-wrapped pickles with cream cheese in them!”

People flocked to Main Street to sample dozens of dishes from local vendors.

“It costs nothing to get in here,” said the cookout’s organizer Jan Runner. “The public goes around and samples the food.”

Runner said each table has a bucket and if they like the food they throw money in the bucket.

“And then we count each bucket,” Runner said. “And that’s how we come up with the winners for the steak. And they’ll pick first, second and third.”

Runner said this is the 14th year they’ve organized this community fundraiser to honor veterans.

“I don’t want it to be lost,” Runner said. “Why we have the veterans and what they have done and did. And if we don’t keeping doing what we do, events like this that’s all going to be lost.”

Proceeds go toward the Great River Honor Flight, which allows local veterans to fly to Washington D.C. and visit memorials for free. Money raised also helps upkeep on the Veterans’ Memorial in Blandinsville.

“It’s a very nice memorial,” Runner said. “One of the better ones in the state if I do say.”

Runner said this year they added a 13th bucket on stage for a deeper purpose.

“We’re just trying to honor those 13 that were left behind,” Runner said.

Mason said this annual event is close to her heart since she has children in the service.

“It always gets people together for a good cause,” Mason said.

Runner said the event raised over $7,000 last year. Over the years, they’ve raised close to $30,000 in total.

