Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 27, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Camden Roe

Cole Rowland

Jack Curtis Sr.

Allyson Hetzler

Lizzie Boughton

Terry Mickle

Terry Summers

Steve Eling

Marsha Miller

Jessica Hollensteiner

Tony Smith

William Mourning

Florence Stivers

Brett Moore

Don Egan

Elliot Korb

Jason Hall

Shawn & Nancy Homan

Ray & Becky MacDermott

Mark & Lora Jo Rorison

Brian & Megan Bolt

Ben & Raigan Brown

Steve & Donna Kleopfer

Matt & Jenny Palmer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.