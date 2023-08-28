Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 27, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Camden Roe  

Cole Rowland

Jack Curtis Sr.

Allyson Hetzler

Lizzie Boughton

Terry Mickle

Terry Summers

Steve Eling 

Marsha Miller

Jessica Hollensteiner

Tony Smith

William Mourning

Florence Stivers

Brett Moore

Don Egan    

Elliot Korb   

Jason Hall

Shawn & Nancy Homan

Ray & Becky MacDermott

Mark & Lora Jo Rorison

Brian & Megan Bolt

Ben & Raigan Brown

Steve & Donna Kleopfer

Matt & Jenny Palmer

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital report: August 27, 2023

Updated: moments ago
|
By WGEM Staff
August 27, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 28, 2023

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 26, 2023

Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 26, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 25, 2023

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 25, 2023.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 25, 2023

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 26, 2023

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 24, 2023

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 24, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 24, 2023

Updated: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: August 23, 2023

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
August 23, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 23, 2023

Updated: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.