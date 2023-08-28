Birthdays and Anniversaries: August 28, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mellia Treaster

Jeff Strang

Junior Smith

Skip Gillis

Travis Hollensteiner

Kyleen Hollensteiner

Lindsay Osario

Kory Tobias

Melissa Schutte

Susan Pratt

Susan Ugel

Roger Henderson

Amy Deters

Joe Baker

Harlow Mabie

Delaina Tinker

Betty King

Debby Smith

Lori Hale

Ed & Skip Gillis

Bill & Vicki Daggett

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.