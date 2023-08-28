Celebrating more than a century of women’s equality

Congress ratified the amendment on 1920.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - This weekend marks the 103rd anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote.

The League of Women Voters of Adams County gathered Sunday at the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County to commemorate the occasion.

Quincy Public School Board President Shelley Arns presented “Learning and Leading in Today’s Educational World.”

QPS alumna Arns was appointed to the school board in 2018, elected to the board in 2019 and unanimously elected president last August.

She used a hands-on approach during her presentation, asking attendees to guess at several questions surrounding education.

One of those questions asked, “what percentage of educators are women?”

The answer came back at just over 70%.

Arns reported on the status of female success stories in the district, stating that 75 percent of valedictorians since 2000 have been female.

She also revealed that more than half of the students in advanced placement (AP) and ag-based classes are female.

QPS’s graduation rate last year for female students was higher than the overall graduation rate of 88 percent.

“I get sucked into rabbit holes when I start researching and finding more information,” Arns said about preparing for Sunday’s presentation. “I tend to go down those rabbit holes and just find out more information about what makes a good leader and does gender matter in leadership and there’s all kinds of questions that come into play.”

According to the U.S. National Archives, nine western states gave women the right to vote by 1912.

When Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment, it passed its final hurdle of obtaining the agreement of three-fourths of the states.

Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification on August 26, 1920.

