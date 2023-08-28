Gorgeous today with another cold front arriving tomorrow

High pressure stretches through the Tri-States and much of the nation today.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this new work/school week with very pleasant morning conditions due to a high pressure system over the region. We have clear skies, light northeasterly winds and temperatures are mainly in the 60s. We will have a lot of sunshine today, besides some thin upper-level clouds that will be steaming in later this afternoon and evening. It will be a great day to get outside if you can. Daytime highs will be very pleasant, ranging from about 80° to 82°. Also to note, humidity levels will be very low. For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with some of those thin upper-level clouds still around. Lows will be very seasonable for this time of year, in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a sunny to mostly sunny day with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s with just a slight increase in humidity. By late tomorrow afternoon and evening, a cold front will drop down from the north and will move through the Tri-States. Available moisture ahead of this front looks to be on the lower side. However, models are showing this front possibly producing a few isolated to widely scattered showers/thunderstorms. So that means while a few locations may get rain (even some heavy downpours), most of the Tri-State area as a whole will end up dry.

After the cold front has passed, cooler and drier air will filter into the area. That will lead to a slightly cooler Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° depending on where you live in the Tri-States. It will also lead to humidity levels going back down. Later that night, we will have cooler lows in the 50s.

