Deaths:

Linda S. Bowen, age 75, of Quincy, died on August 25 in her daughter’s home in Keokuk, IA.

Births:

Cody Failor and Stephanie Shepherd of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Rich Nieman III and Heather Nieman of Quincy welcomed a twin boy and girl.

Darian Hutton from Camp Point and Taylor Nelson from New Canton welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.